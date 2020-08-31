GLENN SPRINGS, SC- Mary Ella "Monk" Smith, 85, of Glenn Springs, SC, passed away on Saturday, August 29, 2020 at 9:07 AM with her sister, Mickey, and niece Krysti, by her side. Born March 26, 1935 in Glenn Springs, SC, she was the daughter of the late James Henry and Mary West Smith.
She was born to love and care for others. She taught her family that the most important things in life were time with them, family meals, and being kind to others. She was the best cook and fed anyone who came to see her. She loved the Lord and taught Sunday school at Glenn Springs Presbyterian Church for many years.
She has now gone to heaven to join her mother and father, James and Mary Smith, and her brothers Jimmy Smith and Bobby Joe Smith, and leaves behind her sister Mickey Thompson, and brother-in-law, Fred Thompson, whom she lived with for many years. Although she never had her own children, she helped Mickey raise her children, Pam, Krysti, Jamie, and Will, and even helped in raising their children, Grant, Harrison, Kannon, Hallie, McKayla, Paisley, Arlie Carter, and Wills. She is also survived by her sister-in-law, Nancy Smith of Pauline, SC, and best friend and cousin, Annie Laurie West, numerous nieces and nephews, and cousins, whom she dearly loved. If she loved you, you knew it, as she could not contain it.
Because of her love of feeding others, we ask for donations to The Mobile Meals, or to Sonshine Club, 5969 Hwy. 221, Roebuck, SC 29376 because of her love of the Lord and people.
Graveside service will be 2:00 PM Tuesday, September 1, 2020 in the Glenn Springs Presbyterian Church Cemetery, 6001 SC-215, Pauline, SC 29374, conducted by The Rev. Brian P. Harris. Visitation will follow at the graveside.
The family will be at the home of her sister, Mickey Thompson.
The family would like to send a special thank you to Mountain View Nursing home for their love and care to Monk.
Floyd's North Church Street Chapel