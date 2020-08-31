1/1
Mary Ella "Monk" Smith
1935 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary Ella's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
GLENN SPRINGS, SC- Mary Ella "Monk" Smith, 85, of Glenn Springs, SC, passed away on Saturday, August 29, 2020 at 9:07 AM with her sister, Mickey, and niece Krysti, by her side. Born March 26, 1935 in Glenn Springs, SC, she was the daughter of the late James Henry and Mary West Smith.
She was born to love and care for others. She taught her family that the most important things in life were time with them, family meals, and being kind to others. She was the best cook and fed anyone who came to see her. She loved the Lord and taught Sunday school at Glenn Springs Presbyterian Church for many years.
She has now gone to heaven to join her mother and father, James and Mary Smith, and her brothers Jimmy Smith and Bobby Joe Smith, and leaves behind her sister Mickey Thompson, and brother-in-law, Fred Thompson, whom she lived with for many years. Although she never had her own children, she helped Mickey raise her children, Pam, Krysti, Jamie, and Will, and even helped in raising their children, Grant, Harrison, Kannon, Hallie, McKayla, Paisley, Arlie Carter, and Wills. She is also survived by her sister-in-law, Nancy Smith of Pauline, SC, and best friend and cousin, Annie Laurie West, numerous nieces and nephews, and cousins, whom she dearly loved. If she loved you, you knew it, as she could not contain it.
Because of her love of feeding others, we ask for donations to The Mobile Meals, or to Sonshine Club, 5969 Hwy. 221, Roebuck, SC 29376 because of her love of the Lord and people.
Graveside service will be 2:00 PM Tuesday, September 1, 2020 in the Glenn Springs Presbyterian Church Cemetery, 6001 SC-215, Pauline, SC 29374, conducted by The Rev. Brian P. Harris. Visitation will follow at the graveside.
The family will be at the home of her sister, Mickey Thompson.
The family would like to send a special thank you to Mountain View Nursing home for their love and care to Monk.
An online guest register is available at www.floydmortuary.com
Floyd's North Church Street Chapel

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Aug. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
1
Visitation
Glenn Springs Presbyterian Church Cemetery
Send Flowers
SEP
1
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Glenn Springs Presbyterian Church Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
The J. F. Floyd Mortuary - North Church Street Chapel
235 North Church Street
Spartanburg, SC 29306
(864) 582-5451
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The J. F. Floyd Mortuary - North Church Street Chapel Floyd's North Church Street Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
August 30, 2020
She was a sweet lady. I always spoke to her when I went to see mama before she passed and talk to her. Now she and mama are talking again.
Rusty Shaver
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved