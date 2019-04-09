|
|
Mary Ellen Melton Brock passed away on April 5, 2019. She was born on August 26, 1933 in Roebuck, SC. After marrying Herman Brock, they moved to Wilmington, NC and resided there until 1975 when they returned to S.C. Mary was a secretary for Almont Shipping for many years.
She was a member of Bethlehem Baptist Church.
She is preceded in death by her father Roy Melton, mother Ruth Melton, brothers Barney Melton and Boyd Melton, her grandson Trey McCaskill and daughter-in-law Wendy Raimondis. She is survived by her children Ron Brock and Susan McCaskill, 4 grandchildren, Amber Player, Amanda Ward, Elizabeth (Liz) Cramer, and James (Jamie) Brock, 3 great grandchildren, Lexi Cramer, Ava Grace Ward and Mason Ward.
A graveside service will be held on Tuesday at Bethlehem Cemetery at 11:00. Online condolences may be shared through www.tallentfuneralservice.com.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Apr. 9, 2019