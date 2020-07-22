1/
Mary Ellen Jeffords
1994 - 2020
SPARTANBURG- Mary Ellen Jeffords, 25, entered into her eternal rest on Monday, July 20, 2020.
She was born on July 27, 1994 to Carolyn Ann Bishop Jeffords and the late Lee Joseph Jeffords. Mary Ellen attended Spartanburg High School and graduated from the Provost High School Academy of SC. She loved music, growing plants, and all God's creatures great and small, which she rescued at every opportunity.
In addition to her mother, Mary Ellen is survived by sister, Jessica Leeann Jeffords; uncles; John Randall Bishop (Ginny) of Mt. Pleasant, John Stephen Jeffords of Spartanburg, Robert David Jeffords (Patricia) of Gahanna, OH; Aunt, Sheri Jeffords of Boiling Springs; her wonderful canine companion, Buddy; cousins, Jacqueline Bishop Davis (Justin) of Durham, NC, Randall Bishop (Lauren), Crawford Bishop both of Mt. Pleasant, Josh Chappell (Christin) of Spartanburg, Matt Jeffords (Ashley) of Columbia, and Tommy Jeffords (Ashley) of Greensboro, GA.
In addition to her father, she was predeceased by her grandparents, Roberta and Joe Bishop, Barbara and Vernon Jeffords; and uncle, Joey Bishop (Cindy).
A graveside service will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, July 25, 2020 at Glendale Cemetery; 3555 Clifton-Glendale Rd., Glendale, SC 29307.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Mobile Meals Pet Program; 419 E Main St, Spartanburg, SC 29302 or the Spartanburg Humane Society; 150 Dexter Rd, Spartanburg, SC 29303.
Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.JMDunbar.com.
Dunbar Funeral Home & Crematory

Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Jul. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
25
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Glendale Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
J. M. Dunbar Funeral Home & Crematory
690 Southport Road
Roebuck, SC 29376
(864) 587-7777
Memories & Condolences
July 23, 2020
Ann,
We’re so sorry for your loss. Praying for you and your family.
Dale & Billie Campbell
Friend
July 23, 2020
I will never forget the fun, silly and happy times we shared throughout school, or running into each other always picking up where we left off. So many laughs and so many sweet memories is what I take with me. I have you & your family in my thoughts and prayers during this time. May God grant eternal rest in peace on your soul. Love you.
Mary Caggiano
Classmate
July 23, 2020
Maryanna Caggiano
July 23, 2020
Dear Jeffords Family:
Please accept our sincere sympathy for your loss.
We are grateful you named the Spartanburg Humane Society for memorial donations. Thank you.
Wishing you peace.
Susan Ebert, Volunteer
Spartanburg Humane Society
Susan EBert
July 23, 2020
Prayers for family & friends...I love you Ann & thinking of you always
Patti Mitchell
Friend
July 23, 2020
Jessie, I was so saddened to hear of the loss of your sister and will be keeping you and your mother in my thoughts and prayers.
Patti Hall
Friend
July 23, 2020
Ann and Jessi, So sorry to learn of your loss. Both of you are in my thoughts and prayers. I remember Mary Ellen as a happy Pine Street Student.
Tommy Stokes
Friend
July 23, 2020
I Love you big mama ! I'm praying for you and will always be there for you. & MJ I'm going to miss my best friend so much. Rest easy my sweet girl !!
Emily Smith
Sister
July 23, 2020
Ann, We are so sorry for your loss. You and your family are in our thoughts and prayers.

Marie Bishop
July 22, 2020
Ann, I am so sorry to hear this! You are in my thoughts during this time! Bless you and your family. I know she will be greatly missed.
Sandra McDaniel
Friend
July 22, 2020
Ann and Jessi, I am so sorry for the loss of Mary Ellen. She was such a sweet young lady. You are in our prayers!
Jeanie Bolton
July 22, 2020
Ann and family,
You are in my thoughts and prayers.

Kim Breitenbach
Kim Breitenbach
Friend
July 22, 2020
This beautiful sweet girl holds such a place in my heart. What joy I remember when I think of how she chased the little boys in Sunday School to give them hugs and kisses as a small child. I have always appreciated her love and kindness to me any time we crossed paths. She held a special place in this world and she will be greatly missed and never forgotten. RIP with the angels sweet girl.
Cindy Tobias
Friend
July 22, 2020
Ann, we are so sorry for your loss. You and your family are in our prayers.
Trudy Gaston
Acquaintance
July 22, 2020
There are no words to express howiftwhen I received this news. You ladies have been through so very much.please know that you are covered in prayer. I take comfort in Psalm 139 which assures is that the day we are born and the day we die is recorded in the Lambs Book of Life. Take comfort in the fact that we will see her again when we reach Heaven. Hugs to you both.
Patricia Todd
Friend
July 22, 2020
We were friends as kids, I'll never forget the youth trips we went on, her coming to my birthday parties, etc... Rest in peace, Mellen
Liz
Friend
July 22, 2020
Ann, my prayers and loves to you.
Jean Walden Robinson
July 22, 2020
Ann & family, please know how sorry we were to learn of your loss. May you feel God's loving arms around you during this difficult time. May the good times & happy memories help you to face each day!!!!
Pammy Taber
Friend
July 22, 2020
Offering our deepest sympathies during this time.
The Staff of J. M. Dunbar Funeral Home & Crematory
