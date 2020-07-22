SPARTANBURG- Mary Ellen Jeffords, 25, entered into her eternal rest on Monday, July 20, 2020.
She was born on July 27, 1994 to Carolyn Ann Bishop Jeffords and the late Lee Joseph Jeffords. Mary Ellen attended Spartanburg High School and graduated from the Provost High School Academy of SC. She loved music, growing plants, and all God's creatures great and small, which she rescued at every opportunity.
In addition to her mother, Mary Ellen is survived by sister, Jessica Leeann Jeffords; uncles; John Randall Bishop (Ginny) of Mt. Pleasant, John Stephen Jeffords of Spartanburg, Robert David Jeffords (Patricia) of Gahanna, OH; Aunt, Sheri Jeffords of Boiling Springs; her wonderful canine companion, Buddy; cousins, Jacqueline Bishop Davis (Justin) of Durham, NC, Randall Bishop (Lauren), Crawford Bishop both of Mt. Pleasant, Josh Chappell (Christin) of Spartanburg, Matt Jeffords (Ashley) of Columbia, and Tommy Jeffords (Ashley) of Greensboro, GA.
In addition to her father, she was predeceased by her grandparents, Roberta and Joe Bishop, Barbara and Vernon Jeffords; and uncle, Joey Bishop (Cindy).
A graveside service will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, July 25, 2020 at Glendale Cemetery; 3555 Clifton-Glendale Rd., Glendale, SC 29307.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Mobile Meals Pet Program; 419 E Main St, Spartanburg, SC 29302 or the Spartanburg Humane Society; 150 Dexter Rd, Spartanburg, SC 29303.
Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.JMDunbar.com.
