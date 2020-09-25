SPARTANBURG- Mary Ellen Jennings McElhenney, 96, wife of the late Harold Eugene McElhenney, passed away on September 23, 2020.
Born November 26, 1923 in Spartanburg, she was the daughter of the late Vernie Giles Jennings and Caleb Brown Jennings. Mary Ellen was a past executive officer of The Land Lease Corp., Hemcor Corp. and Wando Partnerships.
Mary Ellen, known by many as "Memy", was a passionate Mother, Grandmother and Great Grandmother. She adored her family and was a wonderful friend to many. She was a Member of the Episcopal Church of the Advent and the Advent Alter Guild. Mary Ellen was a member of the Spartanburg Debutante Club, The Junior League of Spartanburg, and an avid member of the Carolina Yacht Club in Charleston, S.C.
Her family includes two daughters. The late Diane McElhenney Lee (the late Donald P. Lee) and Mary Kim Humphrey (Thomas W. Humphrey); Four Grandchildren, Patricia Lee Boyle (Albert), Mary McElhenney Dunbar (John), Olivia Bradshaw Brewington (Matthew) and Lee Humphrey Schafer (John); Six Great Grandchildren, Lee Thompson, Mac Thompson, Lewis "Hunt" Gerald Pack III, Stephen Cole Bernard Jr., John Russel Dunbar, Thomas Owen Brewington and Emily Fisher Brewington.
A private family grave side service will be held at Greenlawn Memorial Gardens.
In Lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: The Advent Foundation; 141 Advent Street Spartanburg, South Carolina 29302
