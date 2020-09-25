1/1
Mary Ellen (Jennings) McElhenney
1923 - 2020
SPARTANBURG- Mary Ellen Jennings McElhenney, 96, wife of the late Harold Eugene McElhenney, passed away on September 23, 2020.
Born November 26, 1923 in Spartanburg, she was the daughter of the late Vernie Giles Jennings and Caleb Brown Jennings. Mary Ellen was a past executive officer of The Land Lease Corp., Hemcor Corp. and Wando Partnerships.
Mary Ellen, known by many as "Memy", was a passionate Mother, Grandmother and Great Grandmother. She adored her family and was a wonderful friend to many. She was a Member of the Episcopal Church of the Advent and the Advent Alter Guild. Mary Ellen was a member of the Spartanburg Debutante Club, The Junior League of Spartanburg, and an avid member of the Carolina Yacht Club in Charleston, S.C.
Her family includes two daughters. The late Diane McElhenney Lee (the late Donald P. Lee) and Mary Kim Humphrey (Thomas W. Humphrey); Four Grandchildren, Patricia Lee Boyle (Albert), Mary McElhenney Dunbar (John), Olivia Bradshaw Brewington (Matthew) and Lee Humphrey Schafer (John); Six Great Grandchildren, Lee Thompson, Mac Thompson, Lewis "Hunt" Gerald Pack III, Stephen Cole Bernard Jr., John Russel Dunbar, Thomas Owen Brewington and Emily Fisher Brewington.
A private family grave side service will be held at Greenlawn Memorial Gardens.
In Lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: The Advent Foundation; 141 Advent Street Spartanburg, South Carolina 29302
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.jmdunbar.com
Dunbar Funeral Home
& Crematory



Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Sep. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Memories & Condolences
3 entries
September 24, 2020
I really enjoyed taking care of Mary Ellen. She was always so sweet and spunky. I’m really going to miss her. Praying for your family during this time. God Bless
Paige Knight
Acquaintance
September 24, 2020
My deepest sympathy to Kim and the rest of the family.
Fran Bagwell
Friend
September 25, 2020
Offering our deepest sympathies during this time.
The Staff of J. M. Dunbar Funeral Home & Crematory
