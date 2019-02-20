|
|
DUNCAN, SC- Mary Ellen Smith Ramsey, 99, of 315 Pine Ridge Rd., Duncan, SC, passed away on Monday, February 18, 2019 at Rosecrest Retirement Community. Born in Greenville, SC on October 25, 1919, a daughter of the late Franklin and Annie Mae (Mills) Smith and was the wife of the late Ansel G. Ramsey having celebrated 52 years of marriage before his passing. Mrs. Ramsey was a member of New Prospect Baptist Church and was a homemaker.
She is survived by her daughter, Ruth R. Stephens and husband Alton of Duncan, SC; three sisters, Lucille Buerer of Manning, SC, Doris Huff of Greer, SC and Vernell Smith of Taylors, SC; three grandchildren, Christy Walker and husband Adam of Auburn, KY, Randy Jackson of Cowpens, SC and Jennifer Stephens Brown and husband Greg of Duncan, SC and four great grandchildren, Aiden Walker, Sydney Walker, Ethan Brown and Elyssa Brown.
In addition to her parents and her husband, she is also predeceased by one daughter, Loretta Jackson, one son, Gordon Ramsey, three sisters and six brothers.
The family will receive friends on Thursday, February 21, 2019 from 1:00-2:00 PM at Seawright Funeral Home. Funeral Services will follow at 2:00 PM in the Seawright Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Robert Emory officiating. Burial will be in the New Prospect Baptist Church Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to SC Chapter, 4124 Clemson Blvd., Suite L, Anderson, SC 29621.
Seawright Funeral Home & Crematory, Inman, SC
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Feb. 20, 2019