UNION, SC- Mary Ellen Williams, age 92, of Union, died Tuesday, June 9, 2020 at Spartanburg Regional Medical Center.
Born July 19, 1927 in Converse, SC, she was the daughter of the late A. Otto Williams and Ruby Ellen Cash Williams. She was a graduate of Union High School and retired after 28 years as Office Manager of Berry Lumber Company. Miss Williams was a member of First Baptist Church, where she was involved with the Pearl Johnson Baptist Women, the Chancelor Choir, Director of Pre-School Choir. She was a Past-President of the William Wallace Chapter of the United Daughters of the Confederacy, and the Union Clemson Club. Miss Williams was a devoted member of the Union Community and loved her family dearly.
She is survived by her sister, Wilda Jeanne Williams; three nephews, Judson Meador and wife Dena of Buffalo, Ben Meador and wife Katie of Mauldin, Mark Meador and wife Angie of Union; eight great-nieces and nephews, seven great-great nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM Saturday, June 13, 2020 at First Baptist Church of Union conducted by the Rev. Robbie Stollger and Rev. Allen Raines. Burial will follow at Union Memorial Gardens.
Active pallbearers will be Michael Meador, Logan Meador, Matthew Meador, Joshua Meador, Mike Nance, and Kyle Nance.
Visitation will be held from 1:00 PM until 2:00 PM prior to the services at the Church.
Memorials may be made to First Baptist Church, C/O the Handbell Ministry, 405 E. Main St., Union, SC 29379.
The family is at the home, 217 Hillcrest Drive, Union, SC 29379.
S.R. Holcombe Funeral Home www.holcombefuneralhomes.com
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Jun. 11, 2020.