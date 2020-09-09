Miss Hughes was born March 19th, 1946, a resident of Spartanburg SC. She passed away Friday, September 4th, 2020. She was the only daughter of the late Judson Wayne Hughes and Margaret Cooksey Hughes. She is survived by close cousins: Dorothy H. Dean (caregiver), Michael Cooksey, Mark Cooksey (Cheryl), Stephanie Morris, Anne Baron; and cousin in-law, Judy Harris. She was predeceased by close cousin, George Harris; and cousin in-law, Ron Dean. She leaves many 2nd and 3rd cousins to cherish her memories.
Mary retired from over 40 years in banking, with her latest role in commercial lending. She enjoyed traveling with friends to ball games, races, and music concerts. She loved reading, especially history and genealogy, and making scrapbooks. She was in the Red Hat Club and attended North Spartanburg Baptist Church.
A celebration of Mary's life will be on Sunday, September 13 th, 2020 at 2:00 at Beaumont Baptist Church in Spartanburg SC.
Online condolences for the family may be left at www.bobofuneralchapel.com.
