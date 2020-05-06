|
RUTHERFORDTON, NC- Mary Ethel Strange Lamb, 89, formerly of Lambs Grill Road, Rutherfordton passed away May 5, 2020. She was the daughter of the late Charlie Fulton and Mary Rebecca Mahaffey Strange and wife of the late Elbert Lamb.
She and her husband farmed for 60 years and she worked in textiles. She was a member of Sandy Springs Baptist Church.
She is survived by a son, Dale S. Lamb (Tina) of Cornelius, NC; a daughter, Debra Lamb Justice of Inman; a sister, Janie Willard; two grandchildren, Lane Allison, Krissy Justice (Keith); five great grandchildren, Sierra Marler, Kayla Allison, Sophia, Zachary and Savannah Justice.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was predeceased by four brothers, Charlie, Frank, Hugh and Glenn Strange; five sisters, Myrtle Reid, Rosa Lee Strange, Emily Fowler, Ruth Sprouse and Martha Rogers.
Services will be private due to the Covid-19. Burial will be at Sandy Springs Baptist Church Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to ALSAC/, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on May 6, 2020