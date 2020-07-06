1/
Mary Etolia Clayton Vassey
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Mary Etolia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
GREER- Mary Etolia Clayton Vassey, 88, passed away July 4, 2020.
A native of Greenville County, she was a daughter of the late Daniel Davenport and Hattie Mae Stone Clayton, the last surviving member of her family and a member of Holly Springs Baptist Church.
Surviving are a daughter-in-law, Cathy Vassey; two grandchildren, Brad Vassey (Carrie) of Sharon, SC and Clay Vassey (Heather) of Charlotte, NC and four great-grandchildren, Ivey, Titus, Hudson and Gunnar Vassey.
She was predeceased by her son, Jerry Vassey and ten brothers and sisters.
A funeral service will be held 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, July 7, 2020 at Holly Springs Baptist Church conducted by Dr. Tim Clark, Rev. Brad Vassey and Rev. Henry Stanford. Burial will follow in Holly Springs Baptist Church Cemetery.
Visitation will be held 1:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. Tuesday at the Church.
In lieu of flowers, the family respectively requests that memorials be made to Holly Springs Baptist Church, 251 Hannon Road, Inman, SC 29349.
The family will be at the home.
Online condolences may be made at www.thewoodmortuary.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Jul. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
7
Visitation
01:00 - 02:00 PM
Holly Springs Baptist Church
Send Flowers
JUL
7
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Holly Springs Baptist Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
The Wood Mortuary, Inc.
300 West Poinsett Street
Greer, SC 29650
(864) 877-3351
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved