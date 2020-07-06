GREER- Mary Etolia Clayton Vassey, 88, passed away July 4, 2020.
A native of Greenville County, she was a daughter of the late Daniel Davenport and Hattie Mae Stone Clayton, the last surviving member of her family and a member of Holly Springs Baptist Church.
Surviving are a daughter-in-law, Cathy Vassey; two grandchildren, Brad Vassey (Carrie) of Sharon, SC and Clay Vassey (Heather) of Charlotte, NC and four great-grandchildren, Ivey, Titus, Hudson and Gunnar Vassey.
She was predeceased by her son, Jerry Vassey and ten brothers and sisters.
A funeral service will be held 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, July 7, 2020 at Holly Springs Baptist Church conducted by Dr. Tim Clark, Rev. Brad Vassey and Rev. Henry Stanford. Burial will follow in Holly Springs Baptist Church Cemetery.
Visitation will be held 1:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. Tuesday at the Church.
In lieu of flowers, the family respectively requests that memorials be made to Holly Springs Baptist Church, 251 Hannon Road, Inman, SC 29349.
The family will be at the home.
