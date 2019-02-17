Home

Stribling Funeral Home
118 W. Main St.
Duncan, SC 29334
(864)439-5645
Calling hours
Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Funeral service
Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019
3:00 PM
Stribling Funeral Home
118 W. Main St.
Duncan, SC 29334
View Map
Graveside service
Monday, Feb. 18, 2019
2:00 PM
Poplar Springs Baptist Church Cemetery
GREER, SC- Mary Rodgers Burnett Fortenberry, 89, passed away on Febuary 15, 2019. She was the daughter of the late William Thomas and Daisy Kyle Rodgers and the wife of the late Jones Burnett and the late Jim Fortenberry.
Survivors also include a daughter, Peggy Robinson; five sons, Gene Burnett, Billy Burnett, Scott Burnett, Bobby Burnett and Chris Burnett; a brother, Elmer Rodgers; a sister, Alice Rodgers; six grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by two sisters, Ruby Berry and Dorothy Ridings.
Funeral Services will be held at 3 PM Sunday at the Stribling Funeral Home with Rev. Carl Neal and Rev. Jose Ortiz officiating. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 2 to 3 pm. Graveside services will be 2:00 pm Monday at Poplar Springs Baptist Church Cemetery.
Condolences may be made at www.striblingfuneralhome.net
Stribling Funeral Home, Duncan, SC
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Feb. 17, 2019
