SPARTANBURG, SC- Mary Frances Jones Holcombe, 89, of Spartanburg, SC, went home to be with her Lord Saturday, March 30, 2019. Born August 6, 1929 in High Shoals, NC, she was the daughter of the late Paul and Hattie Starkey Whitman. She was predeceased by her husbands, Calvin R. Jones and Clarence Francis Holcombe.
Mary Frances was retired from Mayfair Mills. She was a member of North Spartanburg Church of God.
Survivors include a daughter, Vickie Gardner (Marvin) of Campobello, SC; a son, Rudy Jones (Bonnie) of Gastonia, NC; grandchildren, Marty Gardner, Kevin Gardner (Terra), Nikki Gardner, Cody Jones, Seth Jones, August Jones and Ashley Rickard; six great grandchildren; and a sister, Ruth Taylor of High Shoals, NC. She was also predeceased by two sisters, Joann Stuart and Hazel Lequire.
Visitation will be at 12:00 – 1:45 PM Tuesday, April 2, 2019 at North Spartanburg Church of God, 2069 Chesnee Hwy., Spartanburg, SC 29303. A funeral service will be at 2:00 PM at the church, conducted by The Rev. Kevin Hand. Burial will follow in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens, 1300 Fernwood-Glendale Road, Spartanburg, SC 29307.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to North Spartanburg Church of God, 2069 Chesnee Hwy., Spartanburg, SC 29303.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Apr. 1, 2019