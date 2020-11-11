SPARTANBURG, SC- Mrs. Mary Frances Padgett Kimbrell, 95, of Spartanburg, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, November 9, 2020 at Regional Hospice Home. She was the widow of Fred Kimbrell, who died in 2002.
Mrs. Kimbrell was a native of Rutherfordton, NC and a daughter of the late John C. and Mary Putnam Padgett. She was a homemaker and an LPN. She was the oldest member of Grace Baptist Church.
She is survived by a daughter: Kathy (Harold) Smith of Roebuck, SC; sons: Dennis (Patricia) Kimbrell of Easley, SC, Michael (Betty) Kimbrell of Lancaster, SC, and Johnny (Donna) Kimbrell of Pauline, SC; nine grandchildren; and twenty eight great-grandchildren.
Graveside services will be conducted on Thursday, November 12, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Boiling Springs Memorial Gardens officiated by Rev. Derrick Smith.
The family will speak with friends following the service at the gravesite.
Memorials may be made to Regional Hospice House, 686 Jeff Davis Drive, Spartanburg, SC 29303 or to Grace Baptist Church, 821 Whitlock Street, Spartanburg, SC 29301.
Eggers Funeral Home, Boiling Springs