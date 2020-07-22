1/1
Mary Frances Norris
SPARTANBURG, SC- Mrs. Mary Frances Norris passed away on Monday, July 20, 2020.
The family will receive condolences at 305 Foxborough Road, Spartanburg, SC.
J.W. Woodward Funeral Home

Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Jul. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
J.W. WOODWARD Funeral Home
602 HOWARD STREET
Spartanburg, SC 29303
(864) 582-6751
8 entries
July 23, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Gracie Green McCollum
Friend
July 22, 2020
I was very sadden to here of Mary Frances passing. She was a very sweet lady, gone to soon.
Many Blessings: Dorothy Talley Dawkins:
Dorothy Talley Dawkins
Friend
July 22, 2020
We are sorry for the passing of Ms. Norris.
She was a very sweet person .
DONNIE & JEAN BLACKLEY
Friend
July 22, 2020
Thinking of you
Susan Griswold John Morton
Friend
July 22, 2020
Comfort Planter
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Susan Griswold
July 22, 2020
I remember when we first met at scsdb all the late night conversations those good steak dinners the trips we took together that is what I will remember about you especially the advice. You rest in Heavenly Peace now I will never forget you! I love you❤
Gloria Whiteside
Friend
July 22, 2020
My prayers are with you all. Mary worked with me for many years at SCSD&B.
Pitty Hudson
Coworker
July 21, 2020
So sorry for your loss,Mae Francis were a nice person.
Dilena young
Friend
