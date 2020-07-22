I remember when we first met at scsdb all the late night conversations those good steak dinners the trips we took together that is what I will remember about you especially the advice. You rest in Heavenly Peace now I will never forget you! I love you❤
Gloria Whiteside
Friend
July 22, 2020
My prayers are with you all. Mary worked with me for many years at SCSD&B.
Pitty Hudson
Coworker
July 21, 2020
So sorry for your loss,Mae Francis were a nice person.
Dilena young
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate
content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others to add their own memories and condolences.
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.