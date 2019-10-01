Home

Holcombe Funeral Home, Inc.
310 W. South St.
Union, SC 29379
(864)427-3665
Mary G. Anderson Obituary
BOILING SPRINGS, SC- Mrs. Mary Garner Anderson, age 72, wife of Thomas G. Anderson of Boiling Springs, passed away Sunday, September 29, 2019 at her home.
Mrs. Anderson was born in Union Co., February 23, 1947, a daughter of the late Emmett and Mary Lee Blackwood Garner. She was a graduate of Jonesville High School and Cecil's Business College. She continued her education to become a nationally certified licensed massage therapist.
Mrs. Anderson grew up in the Pea Ridge community of Union Co., where she attended Mt. Joy Baptist Church. She was also an active supporter of local humane societies and animal rescues.
Surviving in addition to her husband are a sister, Emily Gayle G. Parks and husband Jim of Union; a nephew, Jerry Steve Parks and her best friend, Mary Ann Jackson of Gainesville, GA. Mrs. Anderson was predeceased by a sister, Patsy L. Housholder.
A celebration of life service will be held at 2:00 PM, Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at Mt. Joy Baptist Church conducted by Rev. Joyce Murphy.
The family will receive friends immediately following the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Speak for Animals, P.O. Box 24185, Greenville, S.C. 29616 or to PomRescue Inc., P.O. Box 14, Roebuck. S.C. 29376.
The S.R. Holcombe Funeral Home, Inc.
(www.holcombefuneralhomes.com)
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Oct. 1, 2019
