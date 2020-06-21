A loving person to all she encountered, Mary Gertrude McKey Allou died on June 12, 2020 at the age of 78 after a short battle with Acute Myeloid Leukemia. Mary was born in Detroit, Michigan to Pauline Helen Feys McKey and Thomas J Mckey. She had two older brothers, Tom and Mike, both deceased, and a younger sister, Martha McKey Leffler of Vashon, Washington. She was a graduate of Marygrove College in Detroit and Florida State University. It was at Florida State that she met her late husband, Anthony Louis Allou Jr. They married in 1966 and were blessed with two healthy boys, Anthony (III), and John.
After moving for several jobs, in 1973 they settled into their first long-term home in Spartanburg, South Carolina. While there, Mary raised the boys, managed the household, and plunged herself into a life of service and compassion. In 1988 Mary and Tony moved to Charlotte, North Carolina. She worked diligently everywhere she lived in support of various social charities through her church communities. In 1990 they moved to Augsburg, Germany where they lived for two years before returning to Charlotte. Over the years she and Tony traveled extensively - throughout Europe and into Eastern Asia, thoroughly enjoying each culture they encountered.
In 2011, her husband Tony began suffering from dementia and this led them to move into the Aldersgate community in Charlotte in 2015. She was Tony's constant caregiver throughout the progression of the disease until he passed in early 2018 after more than 51 years of marriage.
Mary, also known as Mom and Granny, had a loving and kind soul. She felt that every person, no matter their station or circumstance, was deserving of mercy and compassion. She was happiest having good food and wine with family and friends, gardening, reflecting in nature, hearing the call of a bird, creating art with her hands and heart, commenting on the return of butterflies and frogs in spring, and listening to music. Her simple grace and strong convictions of kindness and mercy made her loved by all who met her.
She is survived by son, Anthony (Tony), III, daughter-in-law, Megan Brown; grandchildren, Anthony IV and Clare, all of Coralville, Iowa; son, John of Somerville, Massachusetts; and sister, Martha Leffler of Vashon, Washington; also surviving are six nieces and nephews.
Condolences can be left at www.carolinafuneral.com.
A memorial service will be held at a future time when reduced medical risk will permit a gathering to celebrate her life.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Doctors Without Borders: 40 Rector St., 16th Floor, New York, NY 10006
https://donate.doctorswithoutborders.org/onetime.cfm
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Jun. 21, 2020.