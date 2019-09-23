Home

Floyd Mortuary - Greenlawn Chapel
2075 East Main Street
Spartanburg, SC 29307
(864) 582-5455
Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 24, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:30 PM
Floyd Mortuary - Greenlawn Chapel
2075 East Main Street
Spartanburg, SC 29307
Funeral service
Tuesday, Sep. 24, 2019
3:00 PM
Floyd Mortuary - Greenlawn Chapel
2075 East Main Street
Spartanburg, SC 29307
Mary (Caldwell) Graham


1925 - 2019
Mary (Caldwell) Graham Obituary
SPARTANBURG, SC- Mary Caldwell Graham of Spartanburg, SC, died Saturday, September 21, 2019 at Spartanburg Regional Medical Center. Born November 26, 1925 in Spartanburg, SC, she was the daughter of the late Horace Leonard and Lucille Mabry Caldwell and was the widow of John Graham III.
Mary was a former Assistant for Spartanburg County School District 7. She was a member of Southside Baptist Church, where she taught 4-year-old Sunday School class for over 50 years. She was also a member of Women's Missionary Union. For over 20 years, she served as a volunteer at Madden Elementary School PTA. Her love was for the special needs children.
Survivors include her daughters, Carol Bishop (Jack) of Spartanburg, SC and Lindy Graham of Inman, SC; her sons, John Graham IV (Alice) of Roebuck, SC, Gregg Graham (Charlene) of Boiling Springs, SC, Russ Graham (Kimberly) of Greer, SC; 12 grandchildren, Jeremy Bishop (Beth), Claire Williams (Matthew), Ben Graham (Abby), Patrick Graham (Alison), Sally Chalmers (Ben), Brittany Graham, Bradley Graham (Hannah), Ashton Graham, Greysen Graham, Logan Graham, Lachlan Graham, and Kyelyn Graham; and nine great grandchildren. She was predeceased by a brother, DeFoix F. Caldwell.
A heartfelt gratitude to our loving caregivers who cared for "Miss Mary" over the past 10 years.
A visitation will be at 1:00 – 2:30 PM Tuesday, September 24, 2019 at Floyd's Greenlawn Chapel, 2075 East Main Street, Spartanburg, SC 29307. Funeral service will be at 3:00 PM at the chapel, conducted by The Rev. Dr. Benjamin Littlejohn. Burial will follow in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens, 1300 Fernwood-Glendale Road, Spartanburg, SC 29307.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Southside Baptist Church for Global Missions, 316 S. Church Street, Spartanburg, SC 29306 or online at https://onrealm.org/southsidechurch/Give or to The , 901 South Pine Street, Spartanburg, SC 29302 or online at www.alz.org
An online guest register is available at www.floydmortuary.com
Floyd's Greenlawn Chapel
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Sept. 23, 2019
