LYMAN- Mary Dowis Gregory, 85, widow of Robert Columbus Gregory, passed away April 30, 2020.
A native of Spartanburg County, daughter of the late James Milton and Myrtle Elizabeth Lister Dowis, she was a former employee of Lyman Printing and Finishing, a retired employee of Founders Credit Union and a member of Lyman First Baptist Church.
Surviving are three brothers, Ray Dowis and Roy Dowis (Nancy) all of Duncan and Jerry Dowis of Lyman.
She was also predeceased by one sister, Jewel Mullinax.
Private graveside services will be held at Wood Memorial Park, conducted by Rev. Jim Carey.
The family is at their respective homes.
The family would like to thank the staffs of Ashlan Village, White Oak at North Grove, Spartanburg Regional Medical Center and Upstate Community Hospice House of Landrum.
Memorials may be made at Lyman First Baptist Church, 80 Groce Road, Lyman, SC 29365.
The Wood Mortuary, Inc., Greer, SC
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on May 2, 2020