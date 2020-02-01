Home

Harris-Nadeau Mortuary
5880 Chesnee Highway
Chesnee, SC 29323
(864) 461-7788
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Harris-Nadeau Mortuary
5880 Chesnee Highway
Chesnee, SC 29323
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 3, 2020
1:00 PM
Broad River Baptist Church
Rutherfordton, NC
View Map
1937 - 2020
Mary H. Berry Obituary
CHESNEE, SC- Mary Helen Berry, 82, wife of 42 years to Carl Wayne Berry passed away Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at Regional Hospice Home.
Born March 25, 1937 in Rutherfordton, NC., she was a daughter of the late Charlie Ruff and Nettie West Ruff. She was a retired Seamstress and a member of Broad River Baptist Church.
Surviving in addition to her husband is her step-daughter, Carla Haney of Inman; brother, Yates Ruff of Boiling Springs; sister, Lucy McCurry (Bill) of Charlotte; 10 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren.
The family will receive friends from 2:00 until 3:00 p.m. Sunday, February 2, 2020 at Harris-Nadeau Mortuary.
Funeral Services will be 1:00 p.m. Monday, February 3, 2020 at Broad River Baptist Church with Rutherfordton, NC. with Reverends Eddie Brown, David Anderson and Brian Ezell officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
The family is at the home.
Online condolences may be expressed by visiting www.harrisnadeaumortuary.com
Harris-Nadeau Mortuary
Chesnee, SC.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Feb. 1, 2020
