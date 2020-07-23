Mrs. Mary D. Harrison, 95, widow of Mr. John Quincy Harrison died Monday July 20th 2020. Mrs. Harrison was born February 15th 1925 a daughter of the late Darcy Lee and Helen Cathcart Harrelson. She was a member of Putman Baptist Church. Survivors include one son Tommy Harrison (Lori), one daughter Julie Lynn Davey, one brother Clement Harrelson (Joanne), three grandchildren Lauren Harrison, Tina Knight, Sideria Nash (Robert) three great grandchildren Jay Nash, Lillie Marie Nash, Miles Quincy Nash, a sister-in-law Velma Harrelson, and a number of nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by two brothers Dewey Harrelson, Earl Harrelson and one sister Marie Clayton. Graveside services will be held Friday July 24th 2020 at 12 noon at Putman Baptist Church Cemetery with Chaplain Scott Linnerud officiating. The family will receive friends Friday from 11-12noon at Putman Baptist Church prior to the service. The family is at their respective homes. Lewis Funeral Home and Crematory has charge of the arrangements. lewisfuneralhomeofunion.com.