GREER, SC- Mary J. McCoy, widow of Clinton McCoy, daughter of the late Abraham and Cora M. Jones, passed Friday, May 22, 2020.
Member of Mt. Pilgrim Baptist Church.
Surviving: Children, Maxine Peoples, Clinton M. McCoy of Greer, SC, Pamela (Timothy) Williams, Antone McCoy of Greenville, SC, Terry (Cathy) Jones of Boiling Springs, SC; 5 grandchildren; 8 great grandchildren; 2 great-great grands; Dog, Snow
Family service Wednesday, May 27, 2020 2:00 PM Sullivan Bros. Mortuary Chapel, burial in Mt. Pilgrim Baptist Church Cemetery. Mrs. McCoy will be in the viewing window Tuesday, May 26, 2020 from 3:30pm until 7:00PM.
The McCoy family is being cared for by
Sullivan Bros. Mortuary Inc.
www.sullivanbrosmortuary.com
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on May 26, 2020