SPARTANBURG, SC- Mary Jane Kuster, 92, of Spartanburg, SC, passed away on Monday, August 12, 2019.
Mary was the daughter of the late Albert Weber Booth, Sr. and Janet Yule Booth of East Aurora, NY. Mary was married to the late Robert Calvin Kuster. Together they had five children that they raised both in the state of New York and in Spartanburg, SC. While living in Spartanburg, she continued her higher education at Converse College receiving another undergraduate degree in Music Education. She played violin in the Spartanburg symphony. In her later years, she enjoyed dancing, art lessons, swimming, walking, and writing lessons at the Shepherd's Center.
Mary is survived by her three sons, Eric (Lori) of Oregon, John (Georgie) of North Carolina and James (Kari) of Indiana; two daughters, Gail (Scott) Kohler of North Carolina and Joyce (Cary) Galloway of South Carolina; and twelve grandchildren.
Funeral services are to be private. The family welcomes friends and family to join them at the River Oaks Subdivision Clubhouse (124 River Oaks Subdivision, Greer, SC) for a time of visiting from 4:00 pm-5:30pm on Sunday, September 1, 2019.
In honor of Mary, please make a donation to your preferred charity in her name.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Aug. 25, 2019