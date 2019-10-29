|
|
UNION, SC- Ms. Mary Jane Long, age 61, of 105 Sycamore Lane, Union, passed away peacefully, October 27, 2019, at her home surrounded by her family.
Ms. Long was born July 20, 1958, in Union, a daughter of Patricia ""Pat"" Willard Long and the late John D. Long, III. She was a graduate of Union High School and Columbia College where she received a Bachelor of Arts in English. Ms. Long worked in the Legislative Council at the South Carolina State House. She was a member of Tabernacle Baptist Church where she was a member of the Adult III Tomi Vaughn Sunday School Class taught by Mrs. Nancy Bevis. Ms. Long was a member of the Human Rights Committee with the Union County Disability and Special Needs Board. She was a devoted mother and loving Mimi.
Surviving are a son, Toney ""Tee"" Farr, Jr. and wife Stacy of Jonesville; a sister, Lou Ann Parris of Spartanburg; two brothers, Billy Long and wife Tammie of Jonesville, and Stephen W. Long and wife Janet of Spartanburg; three grandsons, Will, Jackson, and Samuel Farr all of Jonesville; her nieces and nephews, Neely Parris, Conner Correll, Emily Correll, Michael Roark, and Drew Long; and a great-niece, Kylee Wallace.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at Tabernacle Baptist Church conducted by the Rev. Dr. Tommy Vaughn, Mr. Sam White, and Rev. Brad Goodale. Burial will follow at Union Memorial Gardens.
Active pallbearers will be Lynn Eaves, Torance Inman, Ricky Smith, Sam White, Will Farr, and David Austin. The members of the Adult III Tomi Vaughn Sunday School Class taught by Mrs. Nancy Bevis of Tabernacle Baptist Church are asked to sit in a group and form the honorary escort.
Visitation will be held from 9:30 AM until 11:00 AM prior to the services at the church.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Tabernacle Baptist Church, 915 S. Pinckney St., Union, SC 29379.
The family is at the home of her mother, Pat Long, 312 Springdale Drive, Union, SC 29379.S.R. Holcombe Funeral Home
www.holcombefuneralhomes.com
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Oct. 29, 2019