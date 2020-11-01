1/1
Mary Jane Wells
1927 - 2020
Mary Jane Wells, ""Mama Jane,"" 93, widow of Ronald K. Wells, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on October 28, 2020.
She was born in Tecumseh, MI, and was the daughter of the late Perry and Elizabeth Hayden. Mary Jane married Ronald Wells on September 6, 1947. They both attended and graduated from Asbury College in Lexington, KY. Together they served churches in Kentucky, Texas, and Spartanburg, arriving in 1968 to serve First Baptist Church Spartanburg. Beginning in 1990, she and Ronald trained, directed, and traveled with the India Children's Choir, sponsored by Bibles for the World. When Ronald's health required them to return home, they once again joined First Baptist Church Spartanburg serving under the music leadership of Steve Skinner.
A loving mother and grandmother, Mary Jane is survived by one daughter, Deborah Kay Wells Hendon; one son, David Kenneth Wells and his wife, Angie; five grandchildren, Joshua Wells and his wife, Amanda Burke Wells, Lori Hendon Manning and her husband, Tim, Robin Hendon Watts and her husband, Lt. Colonel David Watts, Jonathan Wells, Brian Kohut, and Trey Hendon his wife, Leslie Harmon Hendon; thirteen great grandchildren; one sister; one brother; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her husband, she was predeceased by a son in-law, Pierce Hendon; two brothers; and one sister.
The family will receive friends Monday, November 2nd, 4-6PM at Dunbar Funeral Home.
A celebration of her life will be held Wednesday, November 4th, 2:00PM at First Baptist Church Spartanburg with a live stream available at fbs.org or facebook.com/firstbaptistspartanburg.
Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.JMDunbar.com.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First Baptist Church Spartanburg, Music Department or the Mission Impact Ministry, 250 E. Main Street, Spartanburg, SC 29302.
Dunbar Funeral Home & Crematory



Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
2
Visitation
04:00 - 06:00 PM
J. M. Dunbar Funeral Home & Crematory
NOV
4
Celebration of Life
02:00 PM
First Baptist Church Spartanburg
J. M. Dunbar Funeral Home & Crematory
690 Southport Road
Roebuck, SC 29376
(864) 587-7777
Memories & Condolences
October 31, 2020
I am saddened to hear of Mary Jane’s passing. She was an amazing woman with boundless energy and a wonderful devotion to her family and to her Lord. She will be missed, but the impact she had on so many lives will continue to be passed down through generations. What a wonderful legacy she has left behind as she gains her heavenly reward. I pray for the family during their time of loss.
Cheri Abraham
Friend
October 31, 2020
Ron and Momma Jane were an important part of my life when I moved to Spartanburg to go to graduate school! Because she and my mom grew up and sang together in their teens, MJ insisted on me staying with them when I moved to spartanburg. They found out I sang and the next night I was at FBC Choir practice and as they say the rest is history! As a grad student painted their house, started a garden for Ron, milked goats when they went out of town, etc! Great people and miss them both! They are not gone who live on in the hearts of those left behind! Welcome home thy faithful servant!
Dr Paul Morris
Friend
October 29, 2020
Mary Jane was a true friend!! I’m sure she is singing - The King is Coming - with a huge choir to back her up!
Fran Bagwell
Friend
November 1, 2020
Offering our deepest sympathies during this time.
The Staff of J. M. Dunbar Funeral Home & Crematory
October 29, 2020
My deepest sympathy to the family of Mary Jane Wells. Mary Jane was an inspiration, role model, teacher, musician, and soloist. Mary Jane will be greatly missed by many people.
Fran Bagwell
Friend
