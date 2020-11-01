Mary Jane Wells, ""Mama Jane,"" 93, widow of Ronald K. Wells, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on October 28, 2020.
She was born in Tecumseh, MI, and was the daughter of the late Perry and Elizabeth Hayden. Mary Jane married Ronald Wells on September 6, 1947. They both attended and graduated from Asbury College in Lexington, KY. Together they served churches in Kentucky, Texas, and Spartanburg, arriving in 1968 to serve First Baptist Church Spartanburg. Beginning in 1990, she and Ronald trained, directed, and traveled with the India Children's Choir, sponsored by Bibles for the World. When Ronald's health required them to return home, they once again joined First Baptist Church Spartanburg serving under the music leadership of Steve Skinner.
A loving mother and grandmother, Mary Jane is survived by one daughter, Deborah Kay Wells Hendon; one son, David Kenneth Wells and his wife, Angie; five grandchildren, Joshua Wells and his wife, Amanda Burke Wells, Lori Hendon Manning and her husband, Tim, Robin Hendon Watts and her husband, Lt. Colonel David Watts, Jonathan Wells, Brian Kohut, and Trey Hendon his wife, Leslie Harmon Hendon; thirteen great grandchildren; one sister; one brother; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her husband, she was predeceased by a son in-law, Pierce Hendon; two brothers; and one sister.
The family will receive friends Monday, November 2nd, 4-6PM at Dunbar Funeral Home.
A celebration of her life will be held Wednesday, November 4th, 2:00PM at First Baptist Church Spartanburg with a live stream available at fbs.org
or facebook.com/firstbaptistspartanburg.
Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.JMDunbar.com.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First Baptist Church Spartanburg, Music Department or the Mission Impact Ministry, 250 E. Main Street, Spartanburg, SC 29302.
Dunbar Funeral Home & Crematory