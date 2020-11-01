Ron and Momma Jane were an important part of my life when I moved to Spartanburg to go to graduate school! Because she and my mom grew up and sang together in their teens, MJ insisted on me staying with them when I moved to spartanburg. They found out I sang and the next night I was at FBC Choir practice and as they say the rest is history! As a grad student painted their house, started a garden for Ron, milked goats when they went out of town, etc! Great people and miss them both! They are not gone who live on in the hearts of those left behind! Welcome home thy faithful servant!

Dr Paul Morris

Friend