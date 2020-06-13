Mary Jo (Robinette) Dillard
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
PACOLET, SC- Mary Jo Robinette Dillard, 83, of Pacolet, SC, died Friday, June 12, 2020 at her home.
Visitation will be held 1:00-2:15 PM Sunday, June 14, 2020 at Floyd's Pacolet Chapel, 141 Memorial Drive, Pacolet, SC 29372. Graveside services will be held at 3:00 PM in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens, 1300 Fernwood-Glendale Road, Spartanburg, SC 29307.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Pacolet United Methodist Church, or Pacolet Methodist Church Cemetery Fund, PO Box 427, Pacolet, SC 29372.
Floyd's Pacolet Chapel

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Jun. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
14
Visitation
01:00 - 02:15 PM
Floyd's Pacolet Chapel
Send Flowers
JUN
14
Graveside service
03:00 PM
Greenlawn Memorial Gardens
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Floyd's Pacolet Chapel
141 Memorial Dr
Pacolet, SC 29372
(864) 474-3024
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved