PACOLET, SC- Mary Jo Robinette Dillard, 83, of Pacolet, SC, died Friday, June 12, 2020 at her home.
Visitation will be held 1:00-2:15 PM Sunday, June 14, 2020 at Floyd's Pacolet Chapel, 141 Memorial Drive, Pacolet, SC 29372. Graveside services will be held at 3:00 PM in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens, 1300 Fernwood-Glendale Road, Spartanburg, SC 29307.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Pacolet United Methodist Church, or Pacolet Methodist Church Cemetery Fund, PO Box 427, Pacolet, SC 29372.
Floyd's Pacolet Chapel
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Jun. 13, 2020.