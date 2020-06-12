PACOLET, SC- Mary Jo Robinette Dillard, 83, of Pacolet, SC, died Friday, June 12, 2020 at her home. Born September 27, 1936 in Pacolet, SC, she was the daughter of the late Amos Loyd and Clarice Lucile Hodge Robinette, and the widow of Ralph Walker Dillard of 59 years.
Mrs. Dillard received her degree from Spartanburg General Hospital School of Nursing and was a Registered Nurse and was a private caregiver. She was a member of Pacolet United Methodist Church. She loved her flowers, hummingbirds, and butterflies.
Survivors include her daughters, Robin D. Pullen (Paul) of Landrum, SC, Angela D. Fleming of Spartanburg, and Scarlette Dillinger (Tim) of Pacolet, SC; her son, David Dillard (Micha) of Pacolet, SC; grandchildren, Heath, Brandon, Jordy, Anna, Whitney, Harli, Chayce, Kaci, Dillon, Justin, Jacob; great grandchildren, Wilson, Lane, Bristol, Hudson, Jack, Clara, Wyatt, Henry, Walker, Ellison, Maisie, Kye, and Ava with two more boys on the way: her sister, Ramona Milwood of Pacolet, and a number of nieces and nephews, and special pet, "Crystal." She was also predeceased by her son, Ernie Dillard; sister, Carolyn Turner; and brother, Robert Robinette.
Visitation will be held 1:00-2:15 PM Sunday, June 14, 2020 at Floyd's Pacolet Chapel, 141 Memorial Drive, Pacolet, SC 29372. Graveside services will be held at 3:00 PM in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens, 1300 Fernwood-Glendale Road, Spartanburg, SC 29307, conducted by The Rev. Phillip Park and The Rev. Lisa Parfitt.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Pacolet United Methodist Church, or Pacolet Methodist Church Cemetery Fund, PO Box 427, Pacolet, SC 29372, or Spartanburg Humane Society, 150 Dexter Road, Spartanburg, SC 29303 or online at www.spartanburghumane.org
The family would like to give a special thank you to her caregivers, Gwen Sanders, Becky Gregg, and Kenyatta Moore for all of their love and care.
The family will be at the home.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Jun. 12, 2020.