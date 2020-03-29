|
|
ROEBUCK, SC- Mary Jo Thomas Putnam, 100, of Roebuck, SC, died Wednesday, March 25, 2020, at White Oak at North Grove-Spartanburg. Born August 21, 1919, in Pickens, SC, she was the daughter of the late Claude Columbus Thomas and Melinda Isabella Chastain Thomas. She was married for 71 years to the late McDuffie "M. D." Putnam, Jr.
A 1936 graduate of Pickens High School and 1940 graduate of Lander College, Mrs. Putnam retired from teaching home economics in Greenville County High Schools and 4th grade at West View and Roebuck Elementary School. She was also a member of Roebuck Baptist Church for over 60 years where she taught Sunday School for many years as well as a longtime member of the Roebuck Garden Club.
Survivors include her daughter, Mary Ann Catafygiotu (Tom) of Greer, SC; granddaughters, Tiffany Catafygiotu of Taylors, SC and Megan Howard (Ryan) of Greer, SC; great-grandchildren, Macyn and Camden Howard; and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents and husband, she was predeceased by her siblings, Walter Thomas, Wallace Thomas, and Ruby Thomas Richbourg.
A private graveside service will be held in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens with The Rev. Dr. Tim Williams and The Rev. Dr. David Satterwhite officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the M. D. Putnam Scholarship Fund, c/o the Spartanburg County Foundation, 424 East Kennedy Street, Spartanburg, SC 29303; Roebuck Baptist Church, PO Box 490, Roebuck, SC 29376; M. D. Putnam Lion's Memorial Scholarship, PO Box 647, Spartanburg, SC 29304; or one's favorite charity.
An online guest register is available at www.floydmortuary.com
Floyd's North Church Street Chapel
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Mar. 29, 2020