UNION, SC- Mrs. Mary Jo Rogers, 86, resident at Heartland Assisted Living, Union, passed away, October 3, 2020, at the Union Medical Center, of complications due to COVID-19.

Mrs. Rogers was born in Union, August 10, 1934, a daughter of the late Cleveland Earl Brooks and Blanche Geneva Thompson Brooks, and sister of the late Carol Ann Young. She was the granddaughter of Jasper Bennet Thompson and Mary Blanche Thompson of Laurens, South Carolina, and of John Cleveland Brooks and Mary Bernice Brooks of Union, South Carolina.

Mary Jo attended Columbia College, Winthrop College, and Morse School of Business in Hartford, Connecticut. Her career as an executive administrative assistant included the U.S. Bureau of Naval Personnel, Travelers Insurance, Royal Typewriter, and McDonnell Douglas. After returning to Union from having lived in Washington, D.C., La Jolla, California, and many years in Glastonbury, Connecticut, most of her career was spent at USC-Union. She retired in 2008. She had been an active member of Professional Secretaries International and volunteered with the American Red Cross of Union. To all who knew her, she was genuinely passionate about her service to the students, faculty, and staff members of USC-Union.

A graduate of Union High School (class of '52), Mary Jo was a drum majorette and had fond memories of helping lead the marching band at football games and local holiday parades. She was also a member of Grace United Methodist Church in Union. While she could not attend regular church services, she regularly played the piano for services each Sunday at Heartland of Union.

Mary Jo leaves behind her son, Dr. Curtis R. Rogers, of Hopkins, South Carolina. She is the widow of Richard R. Rogers of Glastonbury, Connecticut.

At her request, there will be no services. Her ashes will be interred at the historic Green Cemetery of Glastonbury, Connecticut, and ashes will be scattered in Union, South Carolina, and Barcelona, Spain.

Memorials may be made in her name to the USC-Union Faculty & Staff Scholarship, Attn: USC-Union Business Office, PO Box 729, Union, SC 29379.

