Mary JoAnn Harmon Dial


1937 - 2019
Mary JoAnn Harmon Dial Obituary
SPARTANBURG, SC – Mary JoAnn Harmon Dial, 82, wife of Robert D. Dial, Sr., died Tuesday, November 19, 2019.
JoAnn was born on March 17, 1937. She was a graduate of Spartanburg High School. JoAnn was a devoted wife and mother, and a great home engineer, who never met a stranger and loved to help others. She was a member of Anderson Mill Road Baptist Church.
In addition to her husband, JoAnn is survived by her son, Robert Dial, Jr. (Erika); two daughters, Carol D. Lewis (Chris) and Robin D. Gibson (Tim).
She was MeMa to her four grandchildren, Graham Dial, Samantha Dial, Stephen Lewis, and Spencer Lewis.
The family will receive friends from 10:30AM to 11:30AM on Friday, November 22, 2019 at Anderson Mill Road Baptist Church. A funeral service will follow at 11:30AM.
A private burial will be held in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Anderson Mill Road Baptist Church, Mission Fund, 4455 Anderson Mill Rd, Moore, SC 29369 or the .
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.JMDunbar.com
Dunbar Funeral Home & Crematory
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Nov. 21, 2019
