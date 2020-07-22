1/1
Mary June (Holloway) Phillips
1933 - 2020
GREEN CREEK- Mary June Holloway Phillips, age 87, passed away peacefully on July 20, 2020 in Pittsboro, North Carolina. She was born on June 25, 1933 in Sioux, North Carolina.
She raised three children, Lisa (Rosenbarker), Carroll Phillips and Gary Phillips, but she mothered many.
June's mother Etta was part Cherokee and served as postmistress in Bee Log. Her father Bob tended tobacco and practiced retail Democratic politics. She was the last surviving sibling of ten: Virgil, Madge, Wade, Robert, Lena, Colbert, Pat, and Maudie and Vaughtie.
After high school she moved to the foothills of Green Creek and lived there almost all her life. There she met her husband, Gurley and found a church community in Green Creek Baptist, where she had many loving friends and taught Sunday School for years. Her true vocation was in caring for others: tending the elderly, delivering Meals on Wheels with Gurley, mentoring youth in her community for generations and creating an atmosphere of hospitality, with compassion for all, great food and laughter.
June is survived by two children: Lisa Rosenbarker (Damon) and Gary Phillips (Ilana Dubester); five grandchildren: Adam Phillips, Giles Crider (Bill Bailey), Jesse Phillips (Jenna Schreiber Phillips), Bryce Rosenbarker and Bailey June Rosenbarker, plus two great grandchildren, Brooks Phillips and Bennett Phillips.
June was preceded in death by her son, Carroll Phillips and the love of her life, Gurley Phillips.
An online guest register is available at mcfarlandfuneralchapel.com
McFarland Funeral Chapel & Crematory, Tryon, NC

Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Jul. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
McFarland Funeral Chapel - Tryon
54 McFarland Drive Hwy. 108
Tryon, NC 28782
(828) 859-9341
