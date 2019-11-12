Home

POWERED BY

Services
The Wood Mortuary, Inc.
300 West Poinsett Street
Greer, SC 29650
(864) 877-3351
Memorial service
Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019
4:00 PM
The Wood Mortuary, Inc.
300 West Poinsett Street
Greer, SC 29650
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Smith
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Kathryn Sloan Smith

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Kathryn Sloan Smith Obituary
LYMAN- Mary Kathryn Sloan Smith, 86, widow of Rev. Jerry Walker Smith, passed away on November 10, 2019.
A native of Startex, daughter of the late Walter G. and Osie Lee Sloan, she was a retired Greenville County School teacher after 35 years of service.
Surviving are one son, Terry Dale Smith (Anita) of Asheville, NC; one daughter-in-law, Lisa Smith of South Amboy, NJ; four grandchildren, April Johnsen, Fawn Johnsen, Amanda Smith and Dylan Smith; five great-grandchildren, Lukaz, Kayden, Harlie-Quinn, Cameron, and Phoenix; and a special friend, Rick Zawacki of Lyman.
Mrs. Smith was predeceased by one son, Perry Lee Smith.
Memorial services will be held 4:00 p.m. Wednesday, November 13, 2019 at The Wood Mortuary by Rev. Charlie Wilborn.
The family is at the home.
Memorials may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or Spartanburg County Crisis Center for Women, 236 Union Street, Spartanburg, SC 29302.
Online condolences may be made at www.thewoodmortuary.com
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Nov. 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of The Wood Mortuary, Inc.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -