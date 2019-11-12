|
|
LYMAN- Mary Kathryn Sloan Smith, 86, widow of Rev. Jerry Walker Smith, passed away on November 10, 2019.
A native of Startex, daughter of the late Walter G. and Osie Lee Sloan, she was a retired Greenville County School teacher after 35 years of service.
Surviving are one son, Terry Dale Smith (Anita) of Asheville, NC; one daughter-in-law, Lisa Smith of South Amboy, NJ; four grandchildren, April Johnsen, Fawn Johnsen, Amanda Smith and Dylan Smith; five great-grandchildren, Lukaz, Kayden, Harlie-Quinn, Cameron, and Phoenix; and a special friend, Rick Zawacki of Lyman.
Mrs. Smith was predeceased by one son, Perry Lee Smith.
Memorial services will be held 4:00 p.m. Wednesday, November 13, 2019 at The Wood Mortuary by Rev. Charlie Wilborn.
The family is at the home.
Memorials may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or Spartanburg County Crisis Center for Women, 236 Union Street, Spartanburg, SC 29302.
