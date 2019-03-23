|
|
STARTEX- Mary Larke Barnett, 95, passed away on Thursday, March 21, 2019 at her home. Born March 17, 1924 in the O'neal Community, she was the daughter of the late Charlie and Ellerweese Pruitt Larke and the wife of the late Virgil Leroy Barnett, Sr. She was a past member of Startex United Methodist Church.
Survivors include two sons; V. LeRoy Barnett, Jr., and wife, Beverly of Lyman, and Gary Barnett and wife, Karen of Lyman; a daughter, Barbara B. Smith and husband, Rob of Moore; Five-Grandchildren, including Ashley Sanders, who was reared in the home; Six Great-Grandchildren; four Great-Great Grandchildren. She was predeceased by Seven Brothers.
Graveside Services will be 2:00 PM Sunday, March 24, 2019 at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens with Dr. Carl Poole Officiating.
Condolences may be made at www.striblingfuneralhome.net
Stribling Funeral Home, Duncan, SC
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Mar. 23, 2019