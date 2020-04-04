Home

POWERED BY

Services
Community Mortuary, Inc.
102 Marion Avenue
Spartanburg, SC 29306
(864) 948-0025
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Lee
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Lee

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Lee Obituary
SPARTANBURG- Graveside services for Mary Elizabeth Morrow Lee, 79, of Spartanburg, SC will be held 2 pm Saturday, April 4, 2020 at Heritage Memorial Gardens. She was the widow of Wilford Lee, Sr. and daughter of the late William Morrow and Helene Dunbar Morrow. She is survived by sons, Michael (Robin) Morrow, Sr., Robert Lee Morrow, J. P. "Junior" (Liz) Morrow, Wilford lee, Jr., Johnny (Angela) Lee, and Dennis Lee; daughters, Fannie Mae Holcombe, and Teresa (Stanley) Blackwell; adopted children, Tiffany Lee (Lariel) Porter, Kelvin Lee, Lashonia Lee, and William Leee; a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren; brothers, John Henry (Dora) Morrow, James Morrow, and Jerry (Berthenia) Morrow; sisters, Martha (Ronnie) Jeter and Betty Morrow.
Community Mortuary, Spartanburg, SC
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Apr. 4, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Community Mortuary, Inc.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -