|
|
SPARTANBURG- Graveside services for Mary Elizabeth Morrow Lee, 79, of Spartanburg, SC will be held 2 pm Saturday, April 4, 2020 at Heritage Memorial Gardens. She was the widow of Wilford Lee, Sr. and daughter of the late William Morrow and Helene Dunbar Morrow. She is survived by sons, Michael (Robin) Morrow, Sr., Robert Lee Morrow, J. P. "Junior" (Liz) Morrow, Wilford lee, Jr., Johnny (Angela) Lee, and Dennis Lee; daughters, Fannie Mae Holcombe, and Teresa (Stanley) Blackwell; adopted children, Tiffany Lee (Lariel) Porter, Kelvin Lee, Lashonia Lee, and William Leee; a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren; brothers, John Henry (Dora) Morrow, James Morrow, and Jerry (Berthenia) Morrow; sisters, Martha (Ronnie) Jeter and Betty Morrow.
Community Mortuary, Spartanburg, SC
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Apr. 4, 2020