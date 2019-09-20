|
INMAN, SC- Mary Lou Wines, 67, of 465 Rock Hill Church Road passed away on Wednesday, September 18, 2019 at the Regional Hospice Home in Spartanburg, SC.
Born in Spartanburg, SC on September 19, 1951, a daughter of the late Horace and Dorothy (Black) Wyatt and was the wife of Louis Craig Avery.
Mrs. Wines was a homemaker and member of Green Point Baptist Church.
In addition to her husband, she is also survived by two daughters, Michelle Johnson and husband David of Campobello, South Carolina and Tina Clayton and husband Thomas of Inman, South Carolina; two sisters, Martha Davis and husband David of Inman, South Carolina and Nancy Pruitt of Inman, South Carolina; three grandchildren, Tyler Gibson, Zachary Johnson, Noah Johnson and one great-grandson, Jeremy Gibson.
She was predeceased by one sister, Joyce Emory and one granddaughter, Tabitha Clayton.
The family will receive friends from 1:00 - 1:45 PM on Saturday, September, 21, 2019 at Green Point Baptist Church.
Funeral Services will follow in the church at 2:00 PM with Dr. David Lancaster and Mr. Noah Johnson officiating. Burial will be in Boiling Springs Memorial Gardens.
Seawright Funeral Home & Crematory
Inman, SC
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Sept. 20, 2019