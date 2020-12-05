NEWBERRY, SC- Mary Louise Fellers, 86 years of age, died on Monday, December 1, 2020 at White Oak Manor in Newberry.
Born on August 23, 1934 in Newberry, she was a daughter of the late Sheriff Thomas "Tom" and Mattie Lovelace Fellers.
She was a member of the Lutheran Church of the Redeemer and had previously been a member of St. John Lutheran Church in Spartanburg.
Mary Louise grew up in Newberry, graduated from Newberry High School and continued her education in the field of nursing. She received her license as a Registered Nurse after graduating from the Greenville General Hospital School of Nursing. She continued her studies receiving a certificate in Nursing Anesthesia from Bowman Gray in Winston Salem and devoted herself to her career. She worked many long hours as a nurse anesthetist with most of those hours being spent at Spartanburg Regional Hospital.
Her love of and dedication to her profession inspired two nieces to pursue a career in nursing.
Mary Louise enjoyed life outside of nursing. She was a fan of all sports, particularly enjoyed golf and attending the Masters Tournament, favored the Atlanta Braves and was a devoted fan of the Gamecocks!
Trips to the mountain home were among some of her most fun excursions. She had a fondness for photography, preferring to be the one behind the lens.
She adored her nieces and nephews and had a deep affection for her poodles.
Everyone would agree that you knew her thoughts on all matters – she never hesitated to share her opinions.
Her nieces and nephews will continue to cherish the many fond memories of time spent with their aunt.
She is survived by her brother, Tommy M. Fellers, Jr. (Helen)of Newberry; sister, Joye F. Senn of Newberry; nieces and nephews, Charlie F. Senn (Gwen), Joey Nicosia, Anna Marie Nicosia (Jerry Haltiwanger), Mary Sue Green (John) and Harriet F. Guy (Todd) all of Newberry.
She was predeceased by her sister, Marie F. Nicosia.
The family expresses heartfelt thanks to the staff of White Oak Manor who have treated Mary Louise with loving attention and care.
Graveside funeral services will be held in Rosemont Cemetery at 2:00 PM on Monday, December 7, 2020 conducted by the Rev. Matthew Titus.
It is the request of the family that all attending the service adhere to COVID-19 recommendations including wearing a mask and practicing appropriate distancing.
Memorials are suggested to the Lutheran Church of the Redeemer, 1515 Boundary Street, Newberry, SC 29108 and the Newberry County Humane Society, P. O. Box 285, Newberry, SC 29108.
Memories and condolences may be sent to the family at www.whitakerfuneralhome.com.
Whitaker Funeral Home of Newberry is assisting the family.