Mary Louise Dawkins Geter born on June 23, 1937 in Cherokee County to the late Robert E. and Odessa Sesily Dawkins. She passed on March 4, 2020 at her home in Spartanburg, SC.
Mrs. Geter was predeceased by: her husband of fifty-two years, Wallace Douglas Geter; and three children, Calvin, Betty and John.
She is survived by: her children, Evelyn Foster, Douglas Geter and Lonnie Geter; and her grandchildren, Markeitha and Samuel Geter of the home; and her eighteen grandchildren.
Mary was also a cherished member of the family of Susu George Johnson.
She loved her hats and wore them beautifully. Mrs. Geter was admired by all who knew her. Mary also spent her days helping others.
She was an active member of New Zion Baptist Church where she served meals for the senior citizens, raised funds for the Wilburn Scholarship Fund and participated in the Willing Workers.
"Mrs. G" was a gift to all who met her.
Funeral Services for Mary Louise Dawkins Geter will be held on Sunday, March 8, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. at New Zion Baptist Church, 550 Plainview Dr., Spartanburg, SC. Burial will be in the Lincoln Memorial Gardens, 2310 Cannons Campground Rd., Drayton, SC.
