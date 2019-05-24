|
KINGS MOUNTAIN, NC- Mary Louise Gore Guy, 88, of Kings Mountain, NC, died Monday, May 20, 2019, at Robin Johnson Hospice House, Dallas, NC. Born March 20, 1931 in Spartanburg, SC, she was the daughter of the late John and Louise Skates Gore.
Mrs. Guy was a member of Catawba Heights Baptist Church and retired from Converse Mill after 30 years of service.
Survivors include her children, Vickie Ervin (P. J.) of Gaffney, SC and Roger Guy of Charlotte, NC; grandchildren, Lynn Worley, Angela Taylor, Amy Stanton, Lisa Faulks, Tommy White, Matt Guy, Michael Erwin, and Brian Ervin; brothers, David Gore of Chesnee, SC, Robert Gore of Spartanburg, SC, and Buford Gore of Boiling Springs, SC; and sister, Joann Tomlin of Shelby, NC. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her first husband, Harold Leon Hill; husband of 40 years, William Henry Guy; daughters, Linda White (Jim) and Karen Erwin; grandson, Phillip Ervin; three brothers; and three sisters.
Visitation will be 10:00-10:45 AM Saturday, May 25, 2019, at Floyd's Greenlawn Chapel, 2075 E. Main St., Spartanburg, SC 29307, with funeral services following at 11:00 AM, conducted by The Rev. Dennis Tolley. Burial will be in Sunset Memorial Park, 1955 Cannons Campground Rd., Spartanburg, SC 29307.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Robin Johnson Hospice House-Gaston Hospice, 5005 Shepherd's Way, Dallas, NC 28034.
