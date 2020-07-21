1/1
Mary Louise Raines
1920 - 2020
INMAN, SC-Mary Louise Raines, 84, of 1920 Hampton Rd., Inman, SC, passed away Sunday, July 19, 2020 at her home. Mary was born in Inman, South Carolina on January 17, 1936, a daughter of the late Maggie Louise (Edwards) Settle and Huber Hollins Settle. She was the wife of Gerald Thomas Raines.
She retired as Financial Administrator at Inman First Baptist Church and was a member of Holly Springs Baptist Church.
In addition to her husband, Mary is survived by a daughter, Mary Ellen Tinley and husband Dr Jim Tinley, of Sandersville, Georgia; a son, Jerry Raines and wife Jody, of Inman, South Carolina; a brother, Sam S Settle and wife Patricia, of Hendersonville, North Carolina,sister-in-law, Ramona Settle, sister-in-law, Jean Settle, both of Inman, 6 grandchildren, Maggie Raines Chappell (Jamie), Ben Raines, Joanna Raines, Mary Kathryn Johns, Anna Grace Prestwood (Bennett), and Caleb Johns. She was predeceased by a sister, Betty S Tomlinson and 4 brothers, Hubert Settle, Ralph M Settle, Woodrow Settle and David C Settle.
A private graveside service will be held at Roselawn Memorial Gardens in Inman, SC with Dr. Tim Clark officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Mobile Meals, PO Box 461, Spartanburg, SC 29304 or Holly Springs Baptist Church, 251 Hannon Road, Inman, SC 29349.
Seawright Funeral Home & Crematory
www.seawright-funeralhome.com

Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Jul. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Seawright Funeral Home
26 E. Main Street
Inman, SC 29349
(864) 472-6836
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Seawright Funeral Home

View Printed Guest Book
12 entries
July 22, 2020
Jerry,
You and your family are in my thoughts and prayers.
Terry Galloway
Friend
July 21, 2020
Jerry and Family, My thoughts and prayers are with you during this difficult time. We often talked about the many hats she wore, a wife, mother, grandmother, friend, care-giver, counselor, volunteer and woman of faith. She will be missed. May she rest in peace with her heavenly Father.
Cheryl Berry
Coworker
July 21, 2020
Jerry, Mary Ellen & family: Aunt Mary Louise was surely greeted at the Pearly Gates with open arms where she turned in her earthly wings for a pair of golden ones. She was one of the most loving, caring, thoughtful and selfless person I've had the pleasure of knowing. Everyone who had the opportunity to know her is blessed. I love you and my prayers are with you all.
Elizabeth T Hanley
Family
July 21, 2020
To the Raines Family, So Sorry for your loss, Mary will be greatly missed, she was such a Godly Woman. So sweet and always with a smile. Steve and Leigh Atkins
Steve and Leigh Atkins
Friend
July 21, 2020
Mary Louise was such a sweet and precious lady. Our love to Gerald and all the family. Margaret and Herb Zimmerman
Margaret Zimmerman
Friend
July 21, 2020
Mr. Raines, and family. Im so sorry to hear of the passing of your dear wife. She was a true saint & loved by many. My mother loved her & will miss her friend . May God bless you all during the coming days. Mindy Malone Watson
Mindy Malone Watson
Friend
July 20, 2020
To the Raines family thinking and praying for all of you
With love Johnny and Sydnie
Johnny Hyder
Family
July 20, 2020
I love you. You always had a smile and kind word. You are the lady spoken of in Proverbs. Will miss you loads. Will see you again.
Sherri Hause
Friend
July 20, 2020
Jerry and family- my prayers are with you during this time of sadness. Trust in the Lord and He will give you comfort. Sally Dewar
Sally Dewar
Family Friend
July 20, 2020
She was gentle, sweet, and a joy to talk to.
Deanna Guest
Acquaintance
July 20, 2020
Dear Family, I am so heartbroken to read this! I had no idea there was anything wrong. She seemed very vibrant the last time I saw her delivering Mobile Meals. She was a sweet church friend and a classy LADY. May God bless you with his peace as you grieve her loss. Love, Gary and Dianne Blackwell
Dianne Blackwell
Friend
July 20, 2020
My thoughts and prayers are with your family.
Betty Skinner
Friend
