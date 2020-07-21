INMAN, SC-Mary Louise Raines, 84, of 1920 Hampton Rd., Inman, SC, passed away Sunday, July 19, 2020 at her home. Mary was born in Inman, South Carolina on January 17, 1936, a daughter of the late Maggie Louise (Edwards) Settle and Huber Hollins Settle. She was the wife of Gerald Thomas Raines.She retired as Financial Administrator at Inman First Baptist Church and was a member of Holly Springs Baptist Church.In addition to her husband, Mary is survived by a daughter, Mary Ellen Tinley and husband Dr Jim Tinley, of Sandersville, Georgia; a son, Jerry Raines and wife Jody, of Inman, South Carolina; a brother, Sam S Settle and wife Patricia, of Hendersonville, North Carolina,sister-in-law, Ramona Settle, sister-in-law, Jean Settle, both of Inman, 6 grandchildren, Maggie Raines Chappell (Jamie), Ben Raines, Joanna Raines, Mary Kathryn Johns, Anna Grace Prestwood (Bennett), and Caleb Johns. She was predeceased by a sister, Betty S Tomlinson and 4 brothers, Hubert Settle, Ralph M Settle, Woodrow Settle and David C Settle.A private graveside service will be held at Roselawn Memorial Gardens in Inman, SC with Dr. Tim Clark officiating.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Mobile Meals, PO Box 461, Spartanburg, SC 29304 or Holly Springs Baptist Church, 251 Hannon Road, Inman, SC 29349.Seawright Funeral Home & Crematory