Lewis Funeral Home
1247 S DUNCAN BYP
Union, SC 29379
(864)429-8181
Viewing
Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019
1:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Lewis Funeral Home
1247 S DUNCAN BYP
Union, SC 29379
Funeral service
Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019
1:00 PM
The Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses
1941 - 2019
Mary M. Means Obituary
Mrs. Mary M. Means, 78, of 634 Eisontown Road, widow of Mr. John Henry Means Sr., died Sunday December 15th 2019 at her home. Mrs. Means was born March 2nd, 1941 a daughter of the late Douglas Davis and Lizzie Simmons.
Survivors include three sons, John Henry Means Jr. Larry Means (Pamela), James Means (Rebecca), five daughters, Shirley Allen, Mary Means, Barbara Henderson (Micheal) Margaret Means, Tiffany Means; one son-in-law, Darius Dillard; one brother, Douglas Davis (Floreta); one sister Martha Ann Simmons; eleven grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held Thursday December 19th 2019 at 1pm at The Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses. Public viewing will be held Wednesday from 1-7pm at the funeral home. The family will visit at the home.
Lewis Funeral Home and Crematory has charge of the arrangements.
www.lewisfuneralhomeofunion.com.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Dec. 18, 2019
