|
|
DUNCAN, SC- Mrs. Mary M. Sullivan went to be with the Lord on April 13, 2019.
She was a member at Lower Shady Grove Baptist Church in Woodruff, SC.
She leaves to cherish her memories husband, James A Sullivan of Duncan, SC; children, Sandra Bennett of Charlotte, NC, Kenneth Sullivan, Ellis Sullivan (Gail), and Stacey Sullivan (Kathy) all of Duncan, SC; her sisters, Agnes Foster of Duncan, SC, Harriett Dickens of Wellford, SC, Betty Hunter of Spartanburg, SC, Georgia Scott of Wellford, SC; brother, Mason Miller of Wellford, SC; grandchildren, Dravis Craig, Erica Craig, Efrain Sullivan, Shanta Johnson, Tevin Sullivan. Kenya Sullivan, Porsche Bennett, and Kapre Alexandra all reared in the home; 11 great grandchildren.
Funeral service will be held at Lower Shady Grove Baptist Church on Monday, April 22, 2019 at 2pm with burial in church cemetery.
Public viewing Saturday 2 to 7pm. Sullivan Bros. Mortuary Inc.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Apr. 19, 2019