Mary M. Wood

Mary M. Wood In Memoriam
In Memory of
Mary M. Wood
07-04-1950 – 07-10-2018
On July 4th, we would have celebrated your 69th birthday.
Happy Heavenly Birthday.
I Love and Miss You
On July 10th, it will be one year since you passed and in my mind, I know that you are in a better place where there is no more pain and suffering. I know you are at peace, but there is an empty space in my heart that will never be filled. I grieve, but I know my tears are for me. We will meet again someday, until then my love will always be with you.
Your Daughter
Audrey
We love you and miss you!!!
Your Grands and Great Grands, Ann, Frankie
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on July 7, 2019
