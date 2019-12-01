|
CHESNEE- Mary Margaret Biggs Brown, 95, of Chesnee passed away Monday, November 25, 2019. Born in Spartanburg, SC, she was the wife of the late Ras "JC" Brown and the daughter of the late James Charlie and Mary Margaret Milan Biggs. She retired as an LPN and was a member of the Son Rise Baptist Church.
Left to cherish her memory is one son, Terry Brown; one sister, Alline Owens; three grandchildren, Theresa (Kirk) Montanye, Tracy (Jon) Gilland and Kasey (Dathan) Roberts; six great-grandchildren, David Patti, Joshua Montanye, Kaitlyn Foley, Cassidy Montanye, Cole Roberts, Wyatt Roberts; and one great-great-grandson, Osiris Montanye. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews with whom she loved very much. She was preceded in death by her sisters Kathleen Howell and Betty Yarborough, her three sons, Carroll Brown, Larry Brown and Maxie Brown and one grandson, Jerry Brown.
The family will receive friends Monday, December 2, 2019 from 12:00 until 2:00 PM at Eggers Funeral Home of Chesnee. Funeral services will follow in the chapel at 2:00 PM with the Rev. David Moore officiating. Interment will take place in Sunset Memorial Park.
Pallbearers will be Kirk Montanye, Dathan Roberts, Jon Gilland, Travis Yarborough, Michael Yarborough, and David Patti.
The Family of Ms. Brown will receive friends directly afterward at the First Church of the Nazarene, 9149 Asheville Highway, Boiling Springs SC 29316. Memorials may be made to the .
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Dec. 1, 2019