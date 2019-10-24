|
INMAN, SC- Mary Pope Marlow, 90, of 2831 Bishop Road, passed away Tuesday, October 22, 2019, at Spartanburg Medical Center. Mary was born in Inman, South Carolina on February 18, 1929, a daughter of the late Leon E. Pope and Lucille Edwards Pope. She was the widow of Glenn C. Marlow. Mrs. Marlow was a member of First Baptist Church of Spartanburg and a homemaker.
Mary is survived by a son, David L. Marlow and his wife, Darlene, of Spartanburg, South Carolina. She is also survived by four grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren and four great-great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents and husband, Mrs. Marlow was predeceased by a daughter,Cynthia Rhee Groves; a son, Phillip Otto Marlow; and a brother, Ray Leon Pope.
A visitation will be held from 3:00 PM until 3:45 PM on Friday, October 25, 2019 at Seawright Funeral Home in Inman, SC. Funeral services will follow at 4:00 PM in the Seawright Funeral Home Chapel.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to 950 Faris Rd. Greenville, SC 29605-4277 or Encouraging Word C/O Spartanburg First Baptist Church.
Seawright Funeral Home & Crematory
Inman, SC
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Oct. 24, 2019