|
|
SPARTANBURG, SC- Mary Elizabeth Turner Martin, 81, of Spartanburg, SC, died Wednesday, July 17, 2019, at Spartanburg Regional Hospice Home. Born July 1, 1938, in Spartanburg, she was the daughter of the late M. D. and Lula Buckner Turner and widow of Ronald N. Martin.
Mrs. Martin received her Bachelor's Degree from Gardner Webb University and was the owner/operator of Mary's Beauty Shop. She attended Roebuck Methodist Church.
Surviving are her daughter, Rhonda Coffey (Danny) and grandson, Daniel Coffey, all of Spartanburg, SC.
Visitation will be 6:00-8:00 PM Friday, July 19, 2019, at Floyd's Greenlawn Chapel, 2075 E. Main St., Spartanburg, SC 29307. Funeral services will be conducted at 10:00 AM Saturday, July 20, 2019, at Floyd's Greenlawn Chapel, by The Rev. Jonesy Brewer. Entombment will be in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens Mausoleum Complex, 1300 Fernwood-Glendale Rd., Spartanburg, SC 29307.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First Baptist Spartanburg Bridge Program, 250 East Main Street, Spartanburg, SC 29306; or Spartanburg Regional Hospice Home, 686 Jeff Davis Drive, Spartanburg, SC 29303.
The family is at the home of Rhonda and Danny Coffey.
An online guest register is available at www.floydmortuary.com
Floyd's Greenlawn Chapel
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on July 19, 2019