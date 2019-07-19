Home

Floyd Mortuary - Greenlawn Chapel
2075 East Main Street
Spartanburg, SC 29307
(864) 582-5455
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Floyd Mortuary - Greenlawn Chapel
2075 East Main Street
Spartanburg, SC 29307
Funeral service
Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
10:00 AM
Floyd Mortuary - Greenlawn Chapel
2075 East Main Street
Spartanburg, SC 29307
Mary (Turner) Martin


1938 - 2019
Mary (Turner) Martin Obituary
SPARTANBURG, SC- Mary Elizabeth Turner Martin, 81, of Spartanburg, SC, died Wednesday, July 17, 2019, at Spartanburg Regional Hospice Home. Born July 1, 1938, in Spartanburg, she was the daughter of the late M. D. and Lula Buckner Turner and widow of Ronald N. Martin.
Mrs. Martin received her Bachelor's Degree from Gardner Webb University and was the owner/operator of Mary's Beauty Shop. She attended Roebuck Methodist Church.
Surviving are her daughter, Rhonda Coffey (Danny) and grandson, Daniel Coffey, all of Spartanburg, SC.
Visitation will be 6:00-8:00 PM Friday, July 19, 2019, at Floyd's Greenlawn Chapel, 2075 E. Main St., Spartanburg, SC 29307. Funeral services will be conducted at 10:00 AM Saturday, July 20, 2019, at Floyd's Greenlawn Chapel, by The Rev. Jonesy Brewer. Entombment will be in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens Mausoleum Complex, 1300 Fernwood-Glendale Rd., Spartanburg, SC 29307.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First Baptist Spartanburg Bridge Program, 250 East Main Street, Spartanburg, SC 29306; or Spartanburg Regional Hospice Home, 686 Jeff Davis Drive, Spartanburg, SC 29303.
The family is at the home of Rhonda and Danny Coffey.
Floyd's Greenlawn Chapel
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on July 19, 2019
