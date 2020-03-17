|
|
SPARTANBURG, SC- Mary Allen Morrison, 79, of Spartanburg, SC, died Saturday, March 14, 2020, at Spartanburg Regional Hospice Home. Born January 1, 1941, in Pineville, FL, she was the daughter of the late Robert W. Allen and Agnes Joiner Allen.
A graduate of Atmore Alabama High School, Mrs. Morrison was a member of Central United Methodist Church where she participated with the Aftercare Program.
Survivors include her husband, Robert "Bob" Earl Morrison Jr.; children, Mickey Morrison (Tamera) of Cumming, GA, Sandra Berry (David) of Spartanburg, SC, and Susan Toth (Brian) of Hoover, AL; grandchildren, Kevin Morrison (Jessie), Taylor Rodden, Parker Morrison, Caroline Berry, Andrew Berry, Justin Toth, and Emily Toth; and sisters, Irene Hoffman and Joyce McGraw, both of Mobile, AL.
The family expresses special appreciation and thanks to the staff of Spartanburg Regional Hospice Home and to the caregivers with Comfort Keepers for their tender and loving care.
Visitation will be 6:00-8:00 PM Tuesday, March 17, 2020, at Floyd's Greenlawn Chapel, 2075 E. Main St., Spartanburg, SC 29307. Funeral services will be conducted at 10:00 AM Wednesday, March 18, 2020, at Central United Methodist Church, 233 N. Church St., Spartanburg, SC 29306, by The Rev. Dr. Tom Norrel and The Rev. Luther Rickenbaker. Entombment will be in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens Heritage Chapel Mausoleum, 1300 Fernwood-Glendale Rd., Spartanburg, SC 29307.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Spartanburg Regional Hospice Home, 686 Jeff Davis Drive, Spartanburg, SC 29303; or the , 901 South Pine Street, Spartanburg, SC 29302.
An online guest register is available at www.floydmortuary.com
Floyd's Greenlawn Chapel
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Mar. 17, 2020