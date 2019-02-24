|
|
SPARTANBURG, SC- Mary Nell Arthur Chapman. 97, of Spartanburg, SC, died Friday, February 22, 2019, at White Oak Estates-Spartanburg. Born April 10, 1921, in Spartanburg, she was the daughter of the late Robert Lee Arthur and Nora Lark Arthur and widow of Everett Boyd Chapman.
Mrs. Chapman retired from Cannons Elementary School - Spartanburg School District #3 after 30 years of service as a dietician. She was the eldest member of Cannons Camp Ground United Methodist Church where she served as a Children's Sunday School teacher and with the Chancel Choir for 60 years. She was also a member of the Mary Collins Garden Club, an Assistant Girl Scout Leader, and graduate of Spartanburg High School.
Survivors include her daughters, Emily C. Gilmer (Franky) of Spartanburg, SC and Janice C. Addington (Ed) of Cowpens, SC; daughter-in-law, Debra B. Chapman of Spartanburg, SC; grandsons, C. Brian Gilmer (Jennifer) of Lyman, SC, Jason Gilmer (Summer) of Fletcher, NC, Justin Addington of Rock Hill, SC, and Jacob Chapman of Spartanburg, SC; and great-grandchildren, Bryson Gilmer of Lyman, SC, Cato Gilmer and Ansley Gilmer of Fletcher, NC. In addition to her parents and husband, she was predeceased by a son, Wayne Chapman; brothers, Gussie, Wallace, Vernon, Geddes, William, Lee, and Clyde Arthur; and sisters, Floree Arthur and Lucille Bennett.
Visitation will be 9:30-10:45 AM Monday, February 25, 2019, at Cannons Camp Ground United Methodist Church, 3450 Cannons Campground Road, Spartanburg, SC 29307, with funeral services following at 11:00 AM, conducted by The Rev. Joe Blackwelder and The Rev. C. Brian Gilmer. Honorary escort will be the current and former members of the Chancel Choir.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may go to Cannons Camp Ground United Methodist Church, Food Pantry/Coat Closet, 3450 Cannons Campground Road, Spartanburg, SC 29307.
