Green Creek, NC- Mary Kate (Bradey) Owens, a talented pianist and song writer, 78 of Green Creek, NC was released from this house of clay into the arms of Jesus on Saturday, December 7, 2019 after a brief illness. She was a member of Green Creek First Baptist Church.
She is predeceased by her Father and Mother, Homer and Grace Bradey and two brothers, Dupree and Delano Bradey. She is survived by her husband, Gary Owens, sisters, Margaret Collins and Alice Reynolds of Green Creek, NC, brother, Ralph (Barbara) Bradey of Fingerville, SC., sisters-in-law, Mary and Tressie Bradey of Boiling Springs, SC.
She leaves behind four children whom she loved beyond measure, Karen Harris of Columbus, NC, Rev. Emanuel (Jan) Harris of Trenton, FL, Jeffrey (Carlia) Harris of Heflin, AL and Janice (Eddie) Halford of Mill Springs, NC., six grandchildren, Lacy, Caleb, Grace Harris, Derek, Michael, and Sarah Brown and five great-grandchildren, CJ, Natalie, Journey Brown, Addliyn and Hayden Harris and a multiple of extended family and friends.
The family will receive friends on Wednesday, December 11, 2019 from 2:00PM - 3:00PM at Green Creek First Baptist Church, where a Celebration of Life will follow conducted by Rev. Jim Hooper, Rev. Todd Fletcher and Dr. Allen McKinney. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.
Memorials may be made to Hospice of Carolina Foothills, P.O. Box 336, Forest City, NC 28043.
The family will be at the home of her daughter, Janice.
Condolences may be left at www.pettyfuneralhome.com.
Petty Funeral Home & Crematory
Landrum, SC
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Dec. 10, 2019