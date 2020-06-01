DUNCAN- Mary Padgett Blankinship, 98, widow of William E. "Bill" Blankinship, passed away May 29, 2020.
Native of Liberty, daughter of the late William Perry and Laura Ann Sanders McGaha, she was a housewife and member of Startex Wesleyan Church. Her first husband was the late Roy P. Padgett, Sr.
Surviving are three daughters, Susie McAbee of Spartanburg, Janice Faye Evans of Duncan and Karon Padgett Heitman of Spartanburg; three sons, Sonny Padgett and Danny Padgett both of Duncan and Jimmy Padgett of Lyman; sixteen grandchildren; twenty-six great-grandchildren and nine great-great-grandchildren.
She was also predeceased by a stepson, Luther T. Blankinship.
Graveside services will be held 3:00 p.m. Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at Wood Memorial Park, conducted by Rev. Preston Edmonds. The family request everyone please observe social distancing.
The family is at the home of the son, Sonny Padgett.
Online condolences may be made at www.thewoodmortuary.com.
The Wood Mortuary, Inc.
Greer, SC
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Jun. 1, 2020.