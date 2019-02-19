|
WOODRUFF-Mary Pearson Bevill Knighton, 75, of 1510 Green Pond Road passed away Sunday, February 17, 2019 at her home.
A native of Spartanburg County, she was the daughter of the late Willie and Lao Hembree Pearson. She was a member of Green Pond Baptist Church and was a retired textile employee with Reeves Bros. and had formerly worked at Woodruff Manor.
Surviving are three daughters, Karen (Marvin) West of Woodruff, Wendy (Jeremy) Vaughn of Woodruff and Vickie (Keith) Alumbaugh of Woodruff; one son, Bobby (Stacey) Bevill Jr. of Spartanburg; 7 grandchildren, Robin Bevill, Tracy Bevill, Tabitha Barker, Cindy Bevill, Cameron Bevill, Valerie Bevill and Krystal Alumbaugh. She was predeceased by a granddaughter, Brandy Murph.
Visitation will be held Tuesday, February 19, 2019 from 6:00-8:00 p.m. at Lanford-Gwinn Mortuary.
Funeral services will be conducted Wednesday, February 20, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at Green Pond Baptist Church by Chaplain Rex Keaton. Interment will follow in Green Pond Memorial Cemetery.
The family is at the home of Karen and Marvin West, 1330 East Georgia Road, Woodruff.
Lanford-Gwinn Mortuary
Woodruff
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Feb. 19, 2019