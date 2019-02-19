Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lanford-Gwinn Mortuary
257 North Main Street
Woodruff, SC 29388
864-476-3101
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Lanford-Gwinn Mortuary
257 North Main Street
Woodruff, SC 29388
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019
1:00 PM
Green Pond Baptist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Knighton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary P. Knighton

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Mary P. Knighton Obituary
WOODRUFF-Mary Pearson Bevill Knighton, 75, of 1510 Green Pond Road passed away Sunday, February 17, 2019 at her home.
A native of Spartanburg County, she was the daughter of the late Willie and Lao Hembree Pearson. She was a member of Green Pond Baptist Church and was a retired textile employee with Reeves Bros. and had formerly worked at Woodruff Manor.
Surviving are three daughters, Karen (Marvin) West of Woodruff, Wendy (Jeremy) Vaughn of Woodruff and Vickie (Keith) Alumbaugh of Woodruff; one son, Bobby (Stacey) Bevill Jr. of Spartanburg; 7 grandchildren, Robin Bevill, Tracy Bevill, Tabitha Barker, Cindy Bevill, Cameron Bevill, Valerie Bevill and Krystal Alumbaugh. She was predeceased by a granddaughter, Brandy Murph.
Visitation will be held Tuesday, February 19, 2019 from 6:00-8:00 p.m. at Lanford-Gwinn Mortuary.
Funeral services will be conducted Wednesday, February 20, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at Green Pond Baptist Church by Chaplain Rex Keaton. Interment will follow in Green Pond Memorial Cemetery.
The family is at the home of Karen and Marvin West, 1330 East Georgia Road, Woodruff.
Lanford-Gwinn Mortuary
Woodruff
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Feb. 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Lanford-Gwinn Mortuary
Download Now