Holcombe Funeral Home, Inc.
310 W. South St.
Union, SC 29379
(864)427-3665
Mary (Still) Richards

Mary (Still) Richards Obituary
SPARTANBURG, SC- Mrs. Mary Still Richards, wife of Fred Richards of Spartanburg, passed away Tuesday, December 24, 2019 at her home.
Surviving in addition to her husband are two daughters, Melissa Still and Tonya Still Brewington; a son, Johnny Still; two sisters, three brothers and four grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM Saturday, December 28, 2019 at Manna Baptist Church. Burial will be at Heritage Memorial Gardens.
Visitation will be held from 10:00 until 11:00 AM Saturday at the church prior to the services.
The family will be at their respective homes.
The S.R. Holcombe Funeral Home, Inc. (www.holcombefuneralhomes.com)
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Dec. 28, 2019
