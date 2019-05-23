Home

POWERED BY

Services
The J. F. Floyd Mortuary, Crematory & Cemeteries
235 North Church Street
Spartanburg, SC 29306
(864) 582-5451
Graveside service
Friday, May 24, 2019
11:00 AM
Boiling Springs Memorial Gardens
4081 Hwy 9 N
Boiling Springs, SC
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Ridgeway
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary (Sawyer) Ridgeway


1932 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Mary (Sawyer) Ridgeway Obituary
BOILING SPRINGS, SC- Mary Sawyer Ridgeway, 86, of Boiling Springs, SC, died Wednesday, May 22, 2019, at Woodruff Manor. Born August 12, 1932, in Spartanburg, SC, she was the daughter of the late Roscoe and Cornelia Turner Sawyer.
Mrs. Ridgeway was a member of Una First Baptist Church and retired from Spartanburg Regional Medical Center.
Survivors include her husband of 68 years, Proctor "Pete" Ridgeway Jr.; children, Dawn Hutchins Richard (Tom) and Tim Ridgeway (Patty), all of Spartanburg, SC, and Raymond P. Ridgeway (Kim) of Lyman, SC; 7 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great-grandchild; and sister, Peggy Coleman of Spartanburg, SC. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by a grandchild; sister; and brother.
A graveside service will be conducted at 11:00 AM Friday, May 24, 2019, in Boiling Springs Memorial Gardens, 4081 Hwy 9 N, Boiling Springs, SC 29316, by Rev. Michael Hutchins. Visitation will follow at the graveside.
Memorials may be made to , 950 West Faris Road, Greenville, SC 29605.
An online guest register is available at www.floydmortuary.com
Floyd's North Church Street Chapel
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on May 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of The J. F. Floyd Mortuary, Crematory & Cemeteries
Download Now