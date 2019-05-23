|
BOILING SPRINGS, SC- Mary Sawyer Ridgeway, 86, of Boiling Springs, SC, died Wednesday, May 22, 2019, at Woodruff Manor. Born August 12, 1932, in Spartanburg, SC, she was the daughter of the late Roscoe and Cornelia Turner Sawyer.
Mrs. Ridgeway was a member of Una First Baptist Church and retired from Spartanburg Regional Medical Center.
Survivors include her husband of 68 years, Proctor "Pete" Ridgeway Jr.; children, Dawn Hutchins Richard (Tom) and Tim Ridgeway (Patty), all of Spartanburg, SC, and Raymond P. Ridgeway (Kim) of Lyman, SC; 7 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great-grandchild; and sister, Peggy Coleman of Spartanburg, SC. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by a grandchild; sister; and brother.
A graveside service will be conducted at 11:00 AM Friday, May 24, 2019, in Boiling Springs Memorial Gardens, 4081 Hwy 9 N, Boiling Springs, SC 29316, by Rev. Michael Hutchins. Visitation will follow at the graveside.
Memorials may be made to , 950 West Faris Road, Greenville, SC 29605.
